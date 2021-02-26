" /> Hopkins County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Bookings

4 hours ago

Thirty-six-year-old Micah Wayne Reynolds had been indicted in Hopkins County on two counts of assault of a family or household member with previous conviction. He pleaded guilty to one count and was sentenced to 7 years in prison. The other count was dismissed.

LInton Keyton

Thirty-four-year-old Linton Brandon Keyton of Mt. Pleasant pleaded guilty in Hopkins County to a reduced charge of Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of methamphetamine.  He had originally been charged with possession of between 4 and 200 grams. He was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

