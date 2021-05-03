Hopkins County Bookings

*Hopkins County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 11and arrested a wanted man who was hiding on the floorboard of the vehicle. Twenty-six-year-old James Earl Galloway of Cooper was found to be wanted on capias warrants for Possession of two different categories of controlled substances in a drug free zone and abandoning or endangering a child. A small amount of marijuana was found. His bonds total $195,000.

*Thirty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Scott Kuykendall of Sulphur Springs was arrested by Sulphur Springs police on outstanding misdemeanor city warrants. He was in possession of a firearm and was also charged with the 3rd degree felony offence of carrying a weapon in a prohibited place. He was also allegedly in possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was released after posting bonds.

*State Troopers arrested a man from Killeen and a man from Round Rock after they were stopped on I-30 near Cumby for traveling in the left lane without passing another vehicle. Thirty-two-year-old Courtney Derel Daniel-Fields of Killeen was wanted on warrants for larceny and a misdemeanor. Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Ricard Waters of Round Rock was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and 57 grams of gummy candy laced with THC and 73 grams of THC wax. Mugshots not available.