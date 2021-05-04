Hopkins County Bookings

Sulphur Springs police responded to a report of a passed out man in the drive-thru lane at a fast food restaurant on Broadway and made contact with Steven Craig Krietemeyer of Winnsboro. He was arrested for public intoxication. When he was booked, jailers discovered nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine and was also charged with Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $20,000 and he remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kyle Anthony Fox was arrested by Commerce Police on an outstanding Hopkins County warrant for assault of a family or household member that impedes breathing or circulation charge. He was transported to the county line, and then to the Hopkins County jail by Hopkins County deputies. His bond was set at $15,000.