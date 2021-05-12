Hopkins County Bookings

A 28-year-old Richardson man has been transported from the Dallas County Jail to the Hopkins County jail on a Hopkins County warrant for Violation of the Probation he was on for Possession of more than 4 but less than 400 grams of Ecstasy. Joshua Ryan Knox is being held without bond in the Hopkins County jail.

Two women were arrested in Hopkins County Tuesday on warrants for allegedly selling amphetamines. Twenty-seven-year-old Cynthia Chavez-Alonso and 21-year-old Jennifer Chavez-Benitez are being held without bond. They will be turned over to US Marshals. (mugshots not available)

A Beaumont woman tried to leave the Sulphur Springs Walmart without paying for some merchandise. Mykeya Starlet James was arrested by Sulphur Springs police for theft of less than $2500. It turned out she had three prior convictions for theft, and the charge was enhanced to a third degree felony. (mugshot not available)