Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County deputies received information that a Como woman was wanted on warrants out of Red River County. They made contact with Amy Nicole Slade, aka “Mugsy Boo” at her residence and took her into custody. She’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and 2 misdemeanors.

Hopkins County Deputies learned that 31-year-old Daniel Ray Penson was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant and located him in his car at a Gilmer Street business. He was wanted for Violation of Parole.

Hopkins County deputies arrested 21-year-old Jamar Matthew Gooden on outstanding warrants. He was charged on the three warrants with surety off bond on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. His new bonds total $75,000.

Thirty-five-year-old Devin Ray Humphries of Campbell turned himself in at the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center on a warrant for Violation of Probation for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence.