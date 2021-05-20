" /> Hopkins County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Bookings

1 min ago

Slade

Hopkins County deputies received information that a Como woman was wanted on warrants out of Red River County. They made contact with Amy Nicole Slade, aka “Mugsy Boo” at her residence and took her into custody. She’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and 2 misdemeanors.

Penson

Hopkins County Deputies learned that 31-year-old Daniel Ray Penson was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant and located him in his car at a Gilmer Street business. He was wanted for Violation of Parole.

Gooden

Hopkins County deputies arrested 21-year-old Jamar Matthew Gooden on outstanding warrants. He was charged on the three warrants with surety off bond on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.  His new bonds total $75,000.

Humphries

Thirty-five-year-old  Devin Ray Humphries of Campbell turned himself in at the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center on a warrant for Violation of Probation for Tampering  or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

