Hopkins County Bookings

Brianne Baldwin

Kyle Ragsdale

Hopkins County Deputies made a traffic stop on Jackson St. and arrested Brianne Sharisse Baldwin and Kyle Ragsdale, both 31 years old. A vehicle search turned up suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, and they took Baldwin into custody.

Officials arrested a 27-year-old woman in Hopkins County after calling police to a truck stop and claimed that she wanted to get away from a man. Because of her bizarre behavior, the stories she told the officer didn’t make sense, and a marijuana cigarette fell out of her pocket, prompting her arrest. They also found a small amount of methamphetamine. ( Mugshot Not Available)

Devan Dale Munoz

Emory Police arrested 22-year-old Devan Dale Munoz of Emory at a store on an outstanding Hopkins County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They transported him to the Rains-Hopkins County line, where he was transferred to a Hopkins County Deputy and then taken to jail.