Hopkins County Bookings

Tylon Greer

irty-four-year-old Tylon Ladrayll Greer was arrested by Hopkins County deputies at a residence on East Park Street on two outstanding warrants. One was out of Collin County for assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation and the other from Hunt County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. A handgun was found and he was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Benito Lucio-Moreno

A 65-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County on a warrant for bond revocation. Benito Lucia- Moreno was out on $100,000 bond on a charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. He’s now being held without bond .

David McCoy Chumbley

Sixty-four-year-old David McCoy Chumbley was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Burglary of a Habitation.  His new bond was set at $50,000.

