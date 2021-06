Forty-two-year-old Charles Ray Rollins of Saltillo was arrested at his residence. Bond was set at $100,000 on a charge of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

Thirty-nine-year-old Johnny Lee Speed of Pickton was taken into custody in the District Courtroom after his bond was revoked on a charge of injury to a 15-year-old child.

Sixty-year-old Darrell Glen Farris of Commerce was arrested by Hopkins County deputies for on-line solicitation of a minor. His bond was set at $100,000.