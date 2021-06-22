Hopkins County Bookings

Michael Shane McCormick

A Hopkins County inmate is in custody for Violation of Probation on a Burglary, Bail Jumping, and Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. Now 29-year-old Michael Shane McCormick faces a new charge after allegedly stabbing a jailer in the arm with a ballpoint pen. He now has an additional charge against him for Aggravated Assault of a Public servant.

.

Hopkins County Deputies responded to a report of reckless driving in Como and talked with the occupants of a car found at that location. Deputies later received a message that a disturbance had occurred on McBride Street that started verbal and turned physical. One person was struck with a metal pipe and taken to the hospital with head injuries. Further investigation led to the arrest of Seth Patton Jumper for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Mugshot not available