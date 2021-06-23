" /> Hopkins County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Bookings

Dave Kirkpatrick 5 hours ago

 

Forty-year-old Sammie Demon Williams was arrested for Felony DWI and a bond forfeiture warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail without bond.

Robert Cordale Finnie

Hopkins County deputies arrested 34-year-old Robert Cordale Finnie on a warrant for  Insufficient Bond. He had previously been arrested  in May for felony assault of a family or household member with previous conviction charge after he allegedly head-butted his girlfriend.  He was released at that time on $25,000 bond. His new bond was set at $50,000.

