Hopkins County Bookings

Forty-year-old Sammie Demon Williams was arrested for Felony DWI and a bond forfeiture warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail without bond.

Hopkins County deputies arrested 34-year-old Robert Cordale Finnie on a warrant for Insufficient Bond. He had previously been arrested in May for felony assault of a family or household member with previous conviction charge after he allegedly head-butted his girlfriend. He was released at that time on $25,000 bond. His new bond was set at $50,000.