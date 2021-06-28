" /> Hopkins County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Bookings

Dave Kirkpatrick 6 hours ago

Anthony Keith Byrd, Sr.

Authorities in Lamar County arrested a 42-year-old Mesquite man on a Hopkins County warrant for bond forfeiture on a violation of probation-possession of four or more but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. Anthony Keith Byrd, Sr. was transported to Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center, where he’s held without bond.

Joshua Paul Lynch

Hopkins County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a torn and unreadable temporary license tag. A search of Joshua Paul Lynch turned up needles, a small amount of methamphetamine, and a handgun. They arrested Lynch for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

