Hopkins County Bookings

Bond has been set by a Hopkins County Justice of the Peace at $61,750 for 18-year-old Vianna Tatyana Moody. She was arrested on Rockwall County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault-Family Violence Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Mischief.

Brandi Leann Morgan was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on Rockwall County warrants for Burglary of a Habitation and misdemeanor assault.

No bond has been set for a woman jailed in Hopkins County on several charges from Rockwall County. Officials are charging 21-year-old Anastasia Nicole Tesmer with Assault, Manufacture or Delivery of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a bench warrant. Her bond has not been set.