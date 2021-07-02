Hopkins County Bookings

A 60-year-old Commerce man already in the Hopkins County jail for online solicitation of a minor, tampering with a witness and 2 counts of indecency with a child has new charges added against him. Darrell Glen Farris is now also charged with 2additional counts of indecency by exposure and another count of tampering with a witness. His bonds now total $450,000.

A 56-year-old man was arrested after 2.25 pounds of TC edibles and 9 grams of psychedelic mushroom were found during a search of a Sulphur Springs residence. Bond was set at a total of $50,000 for Duke Ellis Jones on multiple charges. He was released after posting bond. (Mugshot Not Available)