Hopkins County Bookings

Laura Elaine Ybanez

A 19-year-old Sulphur Springs woman has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home on Locust Street and stealing a PS3 game console and a bearded dragon lizard. Laura Elaine Ybanez was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Burglary of a Habitation. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Veronica Bryant

A 41-year-old Cass County woman was arrested in Rockwall County on a Hopkins County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Veronica Bryant of Atlanta was transported to the Hopkins County Jail, where her bond was $20,000.