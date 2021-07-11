Hopkins County Bookings

Sulphur Springs police conducted a traffic stop over the weekend and a computer check showed the driver was wanted on outstanding warrants from neighboring counties. Dustin James Stroud was charged with violation of probation in Red River and Franklin counties.

Kaufman County deputies arrested a man on two outstanding Hopkins County warrants. Alton James Lopez was transported to the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A tip to Crimestoppers led to Commerce police arrested a woman on Hopkins County a narcotics related warrant. Forty-six-year-old Amanda Lena Villaneuva of Oklahoma was charged with Violation of the Probation she was on for Manufacture or Delivery of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.

A Sulphur Springs man was arrested on a warrant for bond violations on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. New bond for Leeroy Cecilio Lunda was set at $70,000.

Lanny Dale Hill surrendered to Hopkins County deputies on a charge of Violation of the Probation he was on for Aggravated Assault of a Family or Household Member. He was accused of threatening to kill a woman with a hammer.