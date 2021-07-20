" /> Hopkins County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Bookings

Dave Kirkpatrick 1 hour ago

Anthony Leon Gaines

27-year-old Anthony Leon Gaines was arrested in Hopkins County on several felony warrants. He’s accused of Manufacture or Delivery of less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation.

Bond has been set at $50,000 in Hopkins County for 31-year-old Michael Tareze Evans on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  At last report, he was in the Hopkins County jail. A mugshot was not available.

 

