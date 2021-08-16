Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on CR 4708 in which a man claimed he had a gun. The man fled in a white SUV, which deputies spotted on FM 2285. A white package was thrown to the vehicle and a chase ensued at speeds of more than 100mph and finally ended on Church Street. Bond was set at $200,000 for Narce Dalia Garcia for Evading , Tampering with Evidence and Narcotics violations and at $360,000 for Robert Hawkins, Jr for Evading, Tampering, Narcotics violations and burglary.

Hopkins Deputies observed a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of County Road 4784 at State Highway 11 west and stopped to investigate. The two men and a woman aroused the deputy’s suspicions and further investigation turned up a syringe, a baggie of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Jordan William McKay, Christopher Huddleston and Margaret Ellene Caldwell(mugshot not available) were arrested on multiple charges.