Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on CR 4703, and a records check revealed that the passenger, 29-year-old Trondamion Andrezhel Cleveland was wanted on a TDCJ warrant for Violation of Parole. He’s being held without bond.

Fifty-six-year-old Charles Don Williams Jr. of Sulphur Springs was arrested in Rusk County on a Hopkins County warrant for Violation of the Probation he was on for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charge. He was transported back to the Hopkins County jail .

Forty-three-year-old Chun Zachary Lambert of The Colony pleaded guilty in Hopkins County District Court to fraudulent use or possession of 5-10 items of identifying information. As a result of the plea bargain, charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of less than1 gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance charges were dismissed. Lambert’s sentencing was set for October 29.