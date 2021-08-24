Mid America Pet Food Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hopkins County Bookings

Dave Kirkpatrick 8 hours ago

Carlton Douglas Fite

Bond has been set at $80,000 for a man arrested by Hopkins County deputies for allegedly beating a woman at a residence on Hwy 154 with a curtain rod.  Forty-four-year-old Carlton Douglas Fite of Yantis was charged with aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon. There was no information released about the extent, if any,  of the victims injuries.

Forty-year-old Lawrence Wade Cantwell II ( Mugshot not available) has been arrested in Hopkins County on multiple charges. He’s accused of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Abandoning or Endangering a Child with Criminal Negligence and Violation of Parole. Because of the  parole violation, he is ineligible for bond at this time.

