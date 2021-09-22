Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mid America Pet Food Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021

Hopkins County Bookings

Jessie Wayne Petrea

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 28-year-old Jessie Wayne Petrea of Sulphur Springs on a warrant for Violating Bond or a Protective Order multiple times. They transported him to the Hopkins County Jail on the third-degree felony charge, where the bond is $100,000.

Christopher Francis Matthews

Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at a gas station and located a man sitting in the suspect vehicle. A records check showed that 33-year-old Christopher Francis Matthews of Gun Barrel City had a Henderson County warrant for the Violation of his Probation on a narcotics violation. A search of the vehicle turned up more drugs, and now they’ve added new narcotics charges.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     