Hopkins County Bookings

Jessie Wayne Petrea

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 28-year-old Jessie Wayne Petrea of Sulphur Springs on a warrant for Violating Bond or a Protective Order multiple times. They transported him to the Hopkins County Jail on the third-degree felony charge, where the bond is $100,000.

Christopher Francis Matthews

Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at a gas station and located a man sitting in the suspect vehicle. A records check showed that 33-year-old Christopher Francis Matthews of Gun Barrel City had a Henderson County warrant for the Violation of his Probation on a narcotics violation. A search of the vehicle turned up more drugs, and now they’ve added new narcotics charges.