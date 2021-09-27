Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Hopkins County Bookings

Braydon Lynn Brown

Nineteen-year-old Brayden Lynn Brown was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of the Probation he was on for Burglary of a Habitation. No bond amount has been set.

Jessica Lanae Bentle

Thirty-four-year-old Jessica Lanae Bentle was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of the Probation she was on for Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. No bond was set.

Rodney Justin Condo

Twenty-one-year-old Rodney Justin Condo was arrested in Hopkins County for Tampering With Evidence. Bond was set at $25,000 on the 3rd degree felony charge.

Laura Kay Rogers Kirtley

Bond has been set at $50,000 by a Hopkins County JP for Laura Kay Rogers Kirtley. She was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

