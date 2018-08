Forty-year old Misty Michell Watson of Sulphur Springs was arrested in Hopkins County on warrants for Bond Forfeiture. The warrants were in connection to Burglaries of Buildings. Her new bonds total $150,000.

Twenty-three year old Jalen Ryan Crockett was booked into the Hopkins County jail after his arrest for Deadly Conduct for Discharging a firearm. The charge is a 3rd degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000.