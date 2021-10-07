Hopkins County Bookings

Fifty-seven-year-old Suzanne Marie Baca was arrested for Violation of Probation for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance. No bond amount was set and she remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Eugene Montrell Jones, age undetermined, was arrested Wednesday for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jai in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Twenty-five-year-old Luis Enrique Sanchez- Ramos was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance equal or greater than 400 grams. His bond was set at $35,000. Mugshot not available.