Hopkins County Bookings

Janice Leigh Fite

Janice Leigh Fite, 56, of Sulphur Springs, arranged to plead “no contest” last Monday in the Eighth Judicial District Court to one of the four aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon case she faced. As a result, she received five years of deferred adjudication probation with several specially negotiated conditions. According to prosecutors, if Fite violates her probation requirements, she will be facing two to 20 years in prison.

Belinda Jean Nash

Belinda Jean Nash, 52, of Arlington, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance.

Deante Shelley Wilson

A Hopkins County jury convicted Deante Shelley Wilson, 31, of Dallas, for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He received seven years.

Phillip Lynn Wilson

Phillip Lynn Wilson, 43, of Dallas, pleaded guilty to three or more DWI offenses. He received ten years in prison that the court probated for five years.

