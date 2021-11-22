Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County arrested five over the last few days, including Jesus Leovardo Gonzalez, 18, with three outstanding warrants. In addition, deputies arrested Toni Leann Cupp, 46, of Talco, at her work for violation of probation. A traffic stop on TX 19 ended in the arrest of the passenger Anthony Kelso Abernathy, 32, of Mabank. Sulphur Springs Police arrested Sylvester Love, 34, of Jacksonville, AR, on an outstanding warrant from Arkansas. Finally, Deputies arrested Jaime Antonio Castillo-Zavala, 37, of Saltillo, on an outstanding warrant for theft.