Hopkins County Bookings

Forty-one-year-old Manuel Botello-Zapeda was arrested in Hopkins County Tuesday for violation of the probation he was on for felony DWI. No bond amount has been set.

Forty-six-year-old Gary Lee Gibson was jailed in Hopkins County on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Theft of less than $2500 with prior convictions. His new bond was set at $10,000.

Hopkins County deputies conducted a traffic stop on I – 30 at the 140 mile marker on a vehicle that had a defective taillight. The occupants were asked if they had any contraband, and the driver produced a handgun and laid it on the front seat. A computer check showed the gun had been reported stolen in Marshall, and 23-year-old Tydarious Dandre Brooks of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for theft of a firearm.( Mugshot not available)