Hopkins County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Industrial Drive in Sulphur Springs. They discovered that Hopkins County had arrested the driver, 37-year-old Monica Jane Groves of Cooper, on Drug Charges. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, and three types of pills. They arrested Groves for Possession of a Controlled Substance and released her after posting a $30,000 bond. Mugshot not available.