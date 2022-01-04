Hopkins County Bookings

Forty-nine-year-old Jana Christine Combs of Emory was arrested in Lone Oak on an outstanding Hopkins County Warrant. She was transported back to the Hopkins County Jail where she was booked for violation of the probation she was on for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

An area couple was arrested by Sulphur Springs police on New Years Day after the vehicle they were in was stopped for a traffic violation. Several baggies of meth were found in their vehicle. Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Lee Jones of Lone Oak and 47-year-old Nessica Rachele McPherson of Pickton were each charged with Possession of More than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Chance McGary was arrested in Hopkins County for violating the probation he was on for Possession of More than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. No bond amount has been set.