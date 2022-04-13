Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Cristian Lonnie Jackson

Officials served a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs man in jail on a narcotics charge with another felony warrant. Cristian Lonnie Jackson is now additionally charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, and the judge denied a new bond.

Nicholas Chase Trimble

Hopkins County arrested 33-year-old Nicholas Chase Trimble on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture for a Possession of a Controlled Substance Charge. There is not a new bond amount set.

Hopkins County Deputies received a tip that a man wanted on an outstanding Bowie County warrant was living at a residence on CR-4761. They arrested 29-year-old Bennie Le Hackbarth-Thompson for violating his probation for intimidation that included stalking. His bond is $20,000. (mugshot not available)