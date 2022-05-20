Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael David Crider was arrested in Hopkins County on two Rains County felony warrants. He’s booked for Possession of Child Pornography with bond set at $1 million. He was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with bond set at $5,000.

Thirty-five-year-old Pedro Esquivel- Carriezes was arrested in Hopkins County on Bond Forfeiture warrants for two counts of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. His new bonds were set at a total of $20,000 and he remains in jail.

Thirty-five-year-old Crystal Ramirez was arrested for violating the probation she was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She remains in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.

Forty-year-old Randall Morse Sharp was arrested in Hopkins County on four felony narcotics warrants. Bond was set at $60,000 on the two local warrants, but denied on the two Collin County warrants.