Hopkins County Bookings

Ismael Gonzalez

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Ismael Gonzalez for Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Violation of Probation on a Narcotics conviction. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

Valente Diaz-Pedroza

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Valente Diaz-Pedroza on multiple charges. Hopkins County booked him into the Hopkins County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify as a Fugitive by Giving False Information, and a misdemeanor marijuana charge.