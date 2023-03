Hopkins County arrested Trey James Roberson, AKA “Robo,” 38, of Miller Grove, at the Hopkins County Courthouse on a warrant for Failure to Appear for Felony DWI. They found several weapons hidden on his person and vehicle during a search. His bond is $20,000.

Deputies arrested Kerry Devon Arnold for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Additionally, they booked eight people into the Hopkins County jail on various misdemeanor charges.