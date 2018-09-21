cypress basin hospice
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Morrell banner
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Car-Mart Sep 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Hopkins County Bookings

3 hours ago

 

Four Tennessee men were arrested in Hopkins County following a high speed chase that began in Saltillo and ended on Hwy 19N. They were identified as:

 

Thirty year-old  Lorenzo Brown, was arrested in Hopkins County for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana.  His bonds total $23,000.

Twenty-four-year old Kordarius Childs was arrested in Hopkins County for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and  Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. His bonds were set at $4,000.

Twenty-one-year old Latarion Q. Clark was arrested in Hopkins County for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.  His bonds are $22,000.

Nineteen year old Queshan Hampton was charged with Evading Arrest and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon with Bond set at $4,000.

 

 

In an unrelated case, Alejandro Gamez was arrested by Sulphur Springs police for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of methamphetamine.  His bond was set at $10,000.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     