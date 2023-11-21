Hopkins County Bookings

Jerry Wilkerson was arrested Monday for Revocation of Bond on a charge of Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. They also charged him with a misdemeanor traffic offense.

Deputies arrested Alyssa Renee Cockrum on Sunday for Assault of a Public Servant, Failure to Identify by giving fictitious information, Burglary of Vehicles, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Joel de Jesus Cabral-Ortiz was arrested Sunday in Hopkins County for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. No new bond information was available, and at the last report, he was in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested Sheila Diann Wall in Hopkins County for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. No other information was available.