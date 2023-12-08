Hopkins County Bookings

Cameron Joel Wilks was arrested for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Violation of Parole. At last report he remained in the Hopkins County jail.

A Dallas area man who attempted to open a fraudulent bank account at the Red River Credit Union in Sulphur Springs has been arrested after an employee suspected his identification information was false and notified police. TWEnty-two-year-old Julian Christopher Medina-Montgomery was arrested and booked into the Hopkins Count jail for Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $15,000.