Hopkins County Bookings

 

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Cameron Joel Wilks was arrested for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Violation of Parole. At last report he remained in the Hopkins County jail.

A Dallas area man who attempted to open a fraudulent bank account at the Red River Credit Union in Sulphur Springs has been arrested after an employee suspected his identification information was false and notified police. TWEnty-two-year-old Julian Christopher Medina-Montgomery was arrested and booked into the Hopkins Count jail for Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $15,000.

