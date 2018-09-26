cypress basin hospice
Hopkins County Bookings

4 hours ago

 

 

Wayne Ray Campbell
Hopkins County Jail

A registered sex offender on parole in Hopkins County has been arrested by Hopkins County deputies for failing to register as required. Twenty-eight-year old Wayne Ray Campbell allegedly asked inappropriate questions on his social media account, which he had not registered.  His bond was set at $15,000.

Fifty-eight year old Jonathan Michael Beck was arrested Tuesday in Hopkins County on an indictment for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.  His bond was set at $50,000.

Bond has been set at $25,000 by a Hopkins County Justice of the Peace for Kevin Taylor Umbaugh.  He was charged with Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Forty-three- year old Thomas Wayne Ogletree  was arrested In Hopkins County on a  Bond Forfeiture warrant for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance.  His new bond was set at $20,000.

