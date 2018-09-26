Hopkins County Bookings

A registered sex offender on parole in Hopkins County has been arrested by Hopkins County deputies for failing to register as required. Twenty-eight-year old Wayne Ray Campbell allegedly asked inappropriate questions on his social media account, which he had not registered. His bond was set at $15,000.

Fifty-eight year old Jonathan Michael Beck was arrested Tuesday in Hopkins County on an indictment for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. His bond was set at $50,000.

Bond has been set at $25,000 by a Hopkins County Justice of the Peace for Kevin Taylor Umbaugh. He was charged with Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Forty-three- year old Thomas Wayne Ogletree was arrested In Hopkins County on a Bond Forfeiture warrant for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. His new bond was set at $20,000.