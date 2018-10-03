Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hopkins County Bookings

2 hours ago

 

Twenty-five-year old Heather Marie Anderson was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group III Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.  She was also charged with several misdemeanor traffic warrants.

Eighteen-year old Jose Allejandro Gomez-Murillo was arrested early Wednesday in Hopkins County. He’s charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of  5 pieces Identification Information and Possession of a small amount of marijuana.

 

 

Bond has been set at a total of $60,000 for a woman arrested in Hopkins County on two outstanding felony warrants.  Thirty-eight-year old Latasha Monto Childres was charged with Surety off Bond for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance and Bond Forfeiture for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Bond was set at $10,000 for a man arrested in Hopkins County. Forty-seven-year old Michael Joe McPherson was charged with Driving While Intoxicated with three or more priors.

