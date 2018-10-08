Hopkins County Bookings

A passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation by Sulphur Springs Police was arrested after a small amount of methamphetamine was found in her purse. Officers charged 31-year-old Steffany Lynn Taylor, of Commerce, with Possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and remained in jail under $15,000 bond.

Hopkins County arrested 26-year-old Joshua Ryan Knox, Jose Alberto Mejia and Christopher Dale Moore, both 28, and 37-year-old Clifford Mogaka Nyabera Sunday on second-degree felony drug charges. No bond has been set at this time on charges of Possession of more than four but less than 400 grams of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Elijah Naptali Meek and 28-year-old Catrina Dawn Sepmoree in Hopkins County on an indictment for sexual assault. Bond was set at $50,000 for each suspect. (Sepmoree mug shot not available)