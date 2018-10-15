Morrell banner
Hopkins County Bookings

8 hours ago

Jamie May-Gail Dowell was arrested in Hopkins County on a TDCJ warrant for Violation of Parole. Bond was denied.

Bond was set at $10,000 for a 54-year-old man arrested in Hopkins County on drug charges. Robert Royce Haga was charged with Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a controlled substance.

Bond has been set at a total of  $251,000 for a 47-year-old woman arrested in Hopkins County on multiple felony warrants. Nancy Lynn James is charged with Theft, two counts of forgery, failure to ID and a Hunt County warrant for Retaliation.

Mugshot not available

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Oligario Cantu Arizmendez in Hopkins County over the weekend. His bond was set at $5,000 on a warrant for Burglary of a Building.

