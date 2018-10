Twenty-four year old Jazzman Shonta Hall was arrested Sunday in Hopkins County. She was charged with Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor.

Twenty-five year old Joshua Terry Ford was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence. Bond was set at $20,000.