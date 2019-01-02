City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hopkins County Bookings

1 hour ago

 

Sulphur Springs police arrested 27 year old Nicholas Skyler White after stopping him for a traffic violation.  White was asked to step out of the vehicle and took out running. He was captured after a brief foot chase and charged with Evading Arrest.  His bond was set at $3000.

Bond was set at $10,000 for a twenty-seven year old man arrested in Hopkins Country on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Joe Gomez was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Twenty-four-year old Dwade Newton Wilcox was arrested in Hopkins County on two outstanding warrants.  They were both for Violation of Probation for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. Bond was denied.

 

