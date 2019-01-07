Hopkins County Bookings

Bond has been set at $70,000 for a Sulphur Springs man arrested on multiple felonies and a misdemeanor following a traffic stop. Deputies found 35-year-old Brandon Wayne Pehl in possession of suspected methamphetamine, THC wax, a small amount of marijuana and a weapon.

Hopkins County arrested 47-year-old Amy Lee Spencer on a warrant for violating the probation she was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount has been set.

Bond was set at $5,000 by a Hopkins County Justice of the Peace for 32-year-old Juan Medrano Tinajero, Jr. He was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.