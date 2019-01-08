Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County arrested 45-year-old Alzonzo Bradley, Jr., on a warrant for Revocation of Bond. He had been charged with DWI with three or more priors.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael Leslie Copeland in Hopkins County for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair, a third-degree felony. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic offense.

Bond was set at a total of $70,000 for a man arrested in Hopkin County. They charged 35-year-old William Wade Crist on three counts of manufacture or delivery of various Controlled Substances.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Jason Doucette on two outstanding warrants, each for delivery of more than four but less than 200 grams of a controlled-substances. His bond was set at $80,000 on the first-degree felonies.

Hopkins County arrested 37-year-old Steven Joe Garrett, Jr., on two counts of Violation of the Probation he was on for Theft of Property with two or more prior convictions. He was also charged on two traffic offenses.

Officers arrested 56-year-old Crystal Lee Hickman on a warrant for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Violation of her Probation. Bond on the drug charge was set at $20,000 by a Hopkins County JP but denied on the probation violation.