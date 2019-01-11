Morrell banner
Hopkins County Bookings

32 mins ago

Deputies arrested 45-year-old Alonzo Bradley, Jr., in Hopkins County on a warrant ordering that his bond is revoked. He had been charged with DWI with three or more priors.

Hopkins County arrested 39-year-old Keenya LaQuisha Bynum on two outstanding Collin County warrants. She was charged with violating her probation on charges of Exploitation of a Child and Credit or Debit Card Abuse.

mugshot not available

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 24-year-old James Robert Younger, Junior, on a Camp County warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Family Violence. The charge is a state jail felony.

 

