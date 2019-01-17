Hopkins County Bookings

Mugshot unavailable

Hopkins County arrested a 21-year-old woman on a Rockwall County warrant for possession of more than four but less than 400 grams of a controlled substance. Chasity Lynn Aguirre is being held without bond.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Noah Drake Eaton in Hopkins County for Violation of Probation for Possession of a controlled substance. Bond was denied.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 39-year-old Thomas Edward Pepin for Theft of Property valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000. He is being held in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Monica Lafran Wright in Hopkins County on a warrant for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear. She was also charged on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of possession of more than four ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana. Her bonds total $35,000.