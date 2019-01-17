City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner

Hopkins County Bookings

5 hours ago

Mugshot unavailable

Hopkins County arrested a 21-year-old woman on a Rockwall County warrant for possession of more than four but less than 400 grams of a controlled substance. Chasity Lynn Aguirre is being held without bond.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Noah Drake Eaton in Hopkins County for Violation of Probation for Possession of a controlled substance. Bond was denied.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 39-year-old Thomas Edward Pepin for Theft of Property valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000. He is being held in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Monica Lafran Wright in Hopkins County on a warrant for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear. She was also charged on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of possession of more than four ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana. Her bonds total $35,000.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     