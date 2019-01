Thirty-six-year-old Monerius Montreal Barnes was arrested Thursday in Hopkins County on felony drug charges. He was charged with Possession of More than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone and 4 outstanding warrants manufacture and delivery of varying amounts of narcotics in drug free zones.

Thirty-five-year-old Jason Anthony Alkire was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Making A False Report to a Peace Officer. His bond was set at $2000.