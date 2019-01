Hopkins County Bookings

Bond was set at $10,000 for a woman arrested in Hopkins County over the weekend. Carlotta Fiona Noyse Davis was charged with Possession of a small amount of a controlled substance in a Drug-Free Zone.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 21-year-old Estelle Ann Faulk on an outstanding warrant for Abandoning or Endangering a Child-Criminal Negligence. Bond was set at $15,000. She was also charged on an outstanding traffic warrant.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Eric Mitchell Rawson on warrants for Abandoning or Endangering a Child and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $30,000.