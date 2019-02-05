Hopkins County Bookings

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Neal Curtis Brown in Hopkins County early Tuesday on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also charged on a Titus County warrant for Violation of Probation on a Larceny Charge.

Bond has been set at $11,000 for an Arkansas woman arrested by State Troopers in Hopkins County on multiple drug charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Debra Patrice Tayes was found in possession of ecstasy, a vial of THC oil, a clear plastic baggie containing marijuana and a marijuana cigar.

Sulphur Springs police arrested 42 –year-old David Lowon Moore . He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering of more than $2500 but less than $30,000 and a misdemeanor.