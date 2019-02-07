Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Hopkins County Bookings

5 hours ago

Brandon Ray Mitchell was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of Parole. No bond was set.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Deonte Bryant-Lacy in Hopkins County for Money Laundering of more than $2500 but less than $30,000. The charge is a State Jail Felony. Bond was set at $10,000.

Hopkins County arrested 34-year-old Christopher Chace McGary on a second-degree felony drug charge. He’s accused on one count of Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $30,000.

