Hopkins County Bookings

3 hours ago

 

Forty-three –year-old Marty Lee Kays was arrested on Hopkins County on felony drug charges. He’s charged with 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substances and a misdemeanor.

Mug shots not available

Two from Illinois were arrested In Hopkins County Tuesday. Twenty-five year old Tonee Nicole Jarrett was charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Tommy Jason Lovelace was charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Hindering Apprehension of a known felon.  No bond amounts have been set.

