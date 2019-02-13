Hopkins County Bookings

Forty-three –year-old Marty Lee Kays was arrested on Hopkins County on felony drug charges. He’s charged with 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substances and a misdemeanor.

Two from Illinois were arrested In Hopkins County Tuesday. Twenty-five year old Tonee Nicole Jarrett was charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Tommy Jason Lovelace was charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Hindering Apprehension of a known felon. No bond amounts have been set.